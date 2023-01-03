Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

The forecast for the rest of the first week of 2023 will have its ups and downs, but I think you will like it. The ups and downs will be mainly the temperatures. Tuesday will be an unusually warm day with morning lows either side of 60° followed by afternoon highs either side of 70°. The cooler air behind our severe weather system will be slow to move in, but you will definitely notice the difference when it gets here. Wednesday morning lows will range through the 40s followed by afternoon highs in the 60s. Northwest winds will arrive by Wednesday into Thursday with lows Thursday morning in the 30s and highs either side of 60°. Thursday morning will be the coldest morning of the first week of 2023.

7 Day Forecast

By Friday, the weather pattern returns to a true southerly flow with sunshine and highs in the 60s. But, just as fast, another cold front will blast through for the weekend with rain showers and falling temperatures. Of course, this system will be monitored closely for any adverse storm conditions.