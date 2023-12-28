We are still on a crazy ride of ups and downs!! This may be a long read, but I will highlight the worst of the forecast…LOL. It is NOT horrible. A pesky upper-level low has decided to hang out just to our east and meander eastward through the New Year weekend. Therefore, the parade of troughs of low pressure and cold fronts will be bringing a couple of rounds of rain showers and a rumble or two. As of now, our northwest flow will keep us rather chilly today and will provide temperatures tonight dropping to either side of freezing. And another upper-level system will move through the ArkLaTex with an attendant cold front assuring that our cold weather stays with us.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Highs today were in the mid-40s north to low-50s south. Low temperatures Friday morning should be below freezing across most of our area with temperatures barely above freezing for southern areas. High temperatures for Friday will range from the mid to upper 40s north to mid-50s far south. Suffice to say that the parade of troughs and cold fronts will continue into the new year. We should have a very mild Sunday with highs in the 60s followed by isolated to widely scattered rain and a rumble or two for New Year’s Eve and ending early on the first day of 2024 with highs either side of 50°.

Lows Tonight

Highs Tomorrow

For our next event, it appears that warm and moist air will override the cold air Tuesday into Wednesday with rain becoming likely overnight ending early Wednesday. The big unknown at this time will be the overnight temperatures. As of now, it appears to be rain only. It is definitely too early to mention the possibility of a wintry mix. Stay tuned!!