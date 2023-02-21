A disturbance moving to the north of the ArkLaTex Wednesday will bring lots of wind and a little rain. Severe weather is looking unlikely. With the exception of Friday, temperatures will stay above normal through next week. Rain will be possible Friday and late this weekend.

Could Wednesday be the windiest day of the week? Yesterday we witnessed a strong southwesterly wind in the ArkLaTex with peak wind gusts that surpassed 30 mph over much of our area. It’s possible the wind could be even stronger Wednesday as a fast-moving disturbance moves to the north of our area. We will likely see sustained winds of around 20 mph with gusts that will likely surpass 40 mph at times.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

A little Wednesday rain: Futurecast shows that we will see clouds increase over most of the area Tuesday night. Showers will likely develop along a boundary that will move through the area during the day. Models now indicate that any threat of severe weather will likely be to the north of our area, although we will have to keep an eye on the extreme NW edge of the ArkLaTex where a strong storm will be possible. This rain will quickly end and the clouds will decrease Wednesday night. Thursday we will see a mix of sunshine, clouds, and the continuation of the warm temperatures.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Warm temperatures linger: Thanks to plenty of clouds, temperatures Wednesday will likely not be as warm as today, but they will remain well above normal for this time of year. Look for lows Wednesday morning to begin in the low to middle 60s. We will see daytime highs in the 70s and lower 80s. A cold front will ease through the area Friday and bring a chance for some rain. It will also usher in some cooler temperatures that will quickly depart Saturday. Highs Friday will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will likely see highs return to the lower 80s by the end of the weekend. Don’t look for a cool down next week as highs will likely remain in the 70s all next week. Lows next week will mainly be in the 50s and low 60s.

10-day rainfall potential: Rainfall Wednesday will be very limited with most of the ArkLaTex receiving less than 1/10” of rain. It’s possible that many areas stay totally dry. During the next ten days, rain will be possible this Friday, Sunday night and Monday, and again late next week. A blend of the long-range models shows that most of the area will receive below-normal rainfall during this period with amounts ranging from less than ¼” over the southern part of the area to near 1.5” over the north. Much of this rain will fall Monday and again late next week. With temperatures next week likely in the 70s, severe weather will be possible. Stay Tuned!