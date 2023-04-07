Many of us have become used to the wet and cool weather. However, changes are on the way. Chilly showers were prevalent through your Friday along with a NE wind. As we head into tonight and Saturday, showers will likely continue with a few rumbles after midnight. But our recent heavy rain will be, for the most part, a memory. Afternoon high temperatures today managed to climb into the low to middle 50s with a few upper 50s in our far northern areas. Overnight low temperatures will be either side of 50° as showers begin to show a downward trend. Get ready for increasing temperatures for the weekend along with quickly decreasing showers.

Lows Tomorrow

Tomorrow Highs

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

However (YES, another “however”), another trough of low pressure will call much of the Arklatex its home for Monday and Tuesday. A few showers will develop with the meager leftover moisture. Despite a NE wind, produced by a surface low moving eastward along the Gulf Coast, our temperatures will begin to increase steadily through the upcoming week. Morning low temperatures Tuesday will be either side of 50° rising to either side of 60° for next weekend. Afternoon high temperatures Monday will be either side of 70° rising daily into the low 80s by next Friday into the weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Now, here is the part of the forecast that will make you groan! In addition to the humid conditions for most of the upcoming week, another possibly potent upper-level trough of low pressure will be moving our way with an increase in wet weather, especially by the following Sunday. As always, “ Stay Tuned”.