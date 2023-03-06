SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a warm week with dry weather today, but the chance of scattered showers and a few storms will increase as we move thorugh the week. There may be some potential for a strong storm or two later this week with cooler temperatures by the weekend.

Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Monday

Dense Fog Advisory this morning: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for a few areas south of I-20 including Shelby and Panola counties in Texas, and Sabine, Natchitoches, Red River, and De Soto parishes in Louisiana where visibility will be less than 1 mile, mainly impacting the I-49 corridor.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Dry and warm today: We will have a few hours of cooler temperatures in the 50s early today, but it will turn warm with highs in the low 80s. There will be a few scattered clouds giving skies a partly cloudy appearance, with a south breeze increasing to 10 to 15 miles per hour. Wind shouldn’t be an issue, but there may be an occasional gust up to 20 miles per hour around lunchtime.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Spotty showers return by tomorrow, with an increase in rainfall later in the week: We won’t have to wait long for Spring showers to return. Clouds, humidity, and fog will increase tonight as warm air is drawn in ahead of our next cold front. This cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex tomorrow bringing a few scattered showers, but we won’t see much measurable rain until Wednesday.

By Wednesday an arriving an area of low pressure will work in tandem with the cold front to squeeze out a higher chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Given the front will stall near I-30 the chance of rain and storms will be highest in the northern ArkLaTex. By Thursday afternoon into Friday, this front will push south into the remainder of the ArkLaTex bringing scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Cold front to bring an increasing chance of rain and storms later this week

The threat of severe weather looks low, but a few strong storms can’t be ruled out with the front late Wednesday, and again Thursday afternoon. An outbreak of severe weather is not expected, and we should have better clarity on the timing and the intensity of storms in the upcoming days. The front will bring cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s late this week and into the weekend. Rainfall accumulations will be 1 to 2 inches in the northern ArkLaTex through the weekend, with amounts less than 1 inch south of I-30 in most of east Texas and Louisiana.