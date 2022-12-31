I will try to make this update as simple as possible. As Sergeant Friday used to say in the “Dragnet” TV series eons ago, “Just the facts, M’am.”

Saturday has been a quiet day with morning clouds and afternoon clearing. No doubt you noticed a bit of an uptick in the south winds. By New Year’s Day, the south winds will increase with gusts of 25+ mph. This will yield an abundance of gulf moisture that will eventually become an ingredient for a stormy Monday with heavy rain. There will be plenty of heat, as well, despite the fact that we should have winter temperatures. This, too, will add to the mix for severe storm development. Morning low temperatures Monday will be in the 60s followed by high temperatures in the 70s, very much above normal.

Current Peak Winds

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

A potent storm system begins to take shape in the Desert Southwest. The upper-level winds in the system will tap into abundant Pacific moisture. This will eventually ensure that our atmosphere will be soggy at all levels, from top to bottom. This system will strengthen by the hour and will likely reach the southern Rocky Mountains by Monday morning. As the day progresses, this parent storm system should be in the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle area. At this point, a dry line (a boundary line that separates the abundant gulf moisture from the dry desert air and often leads to the volatile development of storms) and a cold front will extend southward from the parent storm system. They will progress into our area during the day Monday.

Current Futurecast Loop

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ArkLaTex included in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is number 3 on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest risk. All modes of severe weather will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has all of the ArkLaTex included i a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall. This will be monitored very closely. It is always wise to have a safety plan in case a warning is issued for your area.

Severe Storm Risk

Excessive Rainfall Risk



Current Futurecast Rainfall Potential