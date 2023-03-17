Spring is waiting to blossom, but Old Man Winter is having none of that!! At least the storms are in the rearview mirror. The clouds began to part early today but the chill remained. A cloud–sun mix will dominate the weekend. However, as we approach the start of Spring, below-normal wintry temperatures will continue. Morning low temperatures tonight will range from near freezing in our northern counties to either side of 40° in the rest of the Arklatex.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight into Saturday morning for Howard and Sevier Counties, AR as well as McCurtain County, Ok.

Freeze Warning

And, it gets worse. With light winds and at least some breaks in the clouds, morning low temperatures Sunday will be from near to below freezing across much of the ArkLaTex. Turning to Monday (the start of Spring at 4:24 p.m.), morning low temperatures will likely be below freezing for all the ArkLaTex! This will be the “freezing-est” morning of the next 7 days! Afternoon high temperatures Monday will be in the 50s, either side of 60° Tuesday, and (Whoa, Nellie!) in the 70s the rest of the work week!! But, for now, I’m reminded of an old saying that goes, “Maw, it’s lookin’ like a 3 dog night!”.

Current Futurecast Loop