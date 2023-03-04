After a sunny and mild Saturday, the ArkLaTex will be embarking on a week of above-normal temperatures. In addition, wet and possibly stormy weather will return by midweek. A surface high-pressure system will dominate our area for several days. High pressure will be almost overhead tonight into tomorrow. However, it will move slowly eastward over the next several days. That will result in an increasing SSE surface flow that will funnel moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into our area with a rise in humidity. And, we will find rising temperatures, as well. We will find above-normal morning lows and afternoon high temperatures throughout almost all of the work week.

Current Futurecast Loop

Morning lows should climb from the 40s Sunday into the low to mid-60s by Tuesday through Friday. Afternoon highs will be either side of 80° through at least Thursday. Now, we turn to wet weather. A cold front will ooze into our area by late Tuesday night and move southward slower than a snail’s pace through the next seven days. This could lead to the possibility of excessive rainfall. The Weather Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall along and north of I-30 Tuesday followed by a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall along and north of I-30 and a Slight Risk for the rest of our area Wednesday.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Excessive Rainfall Today

At this point, it is too early to speculate about severe weather later in the week. However, it will bear watching as a trough of low pressure moves into the Arklatex.