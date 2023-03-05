After a sunny and mild Sunday, the ArkLaTex will embark on a week of above-normal temperatures. In addition, wet and possibly stormy weather will return by midweek. A surface high-pressure system has dominated our area for several days. However, it will begin to move slowly eastward over the next several days. That will result in an increasing SSE surface flow that will funnel moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into our area with a rise in humidity. And we will find rising temperatures, as well. We will see above-normal morning lows and afternoon high temperatures throughout the work week. Morning lows should climb from either side of 50° Monday into the low to mid-60s by Tuesday through Friday. Afternoon highs will be either side of 80° through at least Thursday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Now, we turn to wet weather. A cold front will ooze into our area by late Tuesday night and move southward slower than a snail’s pace (interestingly enough, that’s just about my pace some days) through the next seven days. This could lead to the possibility of excessive rainfall. The Weather Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall along and north of I-30 Tuesday followed by a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall along and north of I-30 and a Marginal Risk for the rest of SW Arkansas and for NE Texas along and north of I-20 Wednesday.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Excessive Rainfall Tuesday

Excessive Rainfall Today

At this point, it is too early to speculate about severe weather later in the week. However, it will bear watching as an upper-level trough of low pressure moves out of the Rockies and into the Midwest. This will force the aforementioned cold front southward Thursday into Friday with rain and rumbles. Friday will see morning lows either side of 60° falling to near 40° north and mid-40s south Sunday. Friday highs will be either side of 70° falling into the low to mid-60s by Saturday.

Severe Storm Risk Today