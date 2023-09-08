Changes in our weather pattern are starting to take shape. The upper-level ridge responsible for our hot and dry weather will finally break down. This will allow for cooler temperatures and a chance for more rain next week.

Weekend begins with a few storms: So far the strongest storms have missed the ArkLatex Friday to the northeast. New showers and thunderstorms will likely try to develop Friday evening over parts of the ArkLaTex and move towards the south. If you are headed to an area high school football game, be prepared for the possibility of rain. Lightning could be an issue with some of the games this evening. Just a reminder that the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app will alert you when lightning is within 15 miles of your location. (see link below). The threat of rain will gradually shift to the south and west Friday night and any leftover rain will likely end early Saturday. Saturday will begin with some clouds and will likely end with the return of some sunshine. That sunshine will likely stick around through Sunday and Monday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Finally, more normal temps: With the upper ridge moving away, the cold front responsible for the storms during the beginning of the weekend will move to the south and be located over the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the weekend. The weekend will begin with more normal temperatures on Saturday. Lows Saturday will be in the 60s and lower 70s. We should see enough sunshine Saturday afternoon to warm temperatures into the mid to upper 80s over the northern half of the area and the low 90s over the south. The weekend will end Sunday with lows in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs will return to the 80s and lower 90s. It will get even cooler next week

Tomorrow’s Forecast

More rain next week: With the upper ridge gone, it’s looking as though we will see another shot for some showers and thunderstorms during the middle of next week. Clouds will begin to return to the area Monday night and we should see a decent chance of rain Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday. Some models are now hinting at another shot of rain later in the week on Friday. The good news is that it is looking drier next weekend.

Good news..bad news..good news: Since yesterday, models have trended down a bit on how much rain could be on the way next week. The bad news is that yesterday they indicated that much of the area could receive more than 2” of rain. That is not the case now. The good news is that they continue to indicate that most of the area will at least receive normal rainfall amounts. I suspect that most of the area will see anywhere from ¾” to 1.5” of rain with the highest totals over the Northwest half of the area. Even if we are disappointed in the amount of rain that we get, at least it will be cooler. Highs could be in the 80s from Tuesday through next Saturday. It wouldn’t shock me if some locations stayed in the 70s Thursday. Overnight lows next week will settle into the low to middle 60s with some 50s possible. Bring on Fall!