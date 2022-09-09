SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning and happy Friday! We will enjoy the coolest temperatures in 3 months this morning, with pleasant weather this afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms returns this weekend.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Low humidity and warm weather Friday: Dry air has continued to move into the region over the past 24 hours. The drop in humidity is bringing cooler morning temperatures, so if you’re able to go outside between 6-8 a.m. this morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. It’s not chilly, but you won’t feel any warm air or humidity either, it’s near perfect.

Once the sun is up it will warm our high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s, near average for the date. Humidity will remain low with a light northeast breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Skies will be mostly sunny through the morning, with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. No rain is expected. If you are going to any of the high school football games this evening, expect tailgate/kickoff temperatures in the 80s, with temperatures dropping into the 70s for the 4th quarter and the drive home. Lows will eventually settle into the upper 60s tonight.

Friday night high school football forecast

A slight chance of rain Saturday: An area of low pressure currently located in the northern Gulf Of Mexico will be moving towards the ArkLaTex Saturday. The day will begin with sunshine but a chance of scattered storms will develop by the afternoon. With this disturbance moving in from the east, the chance for rain will be highest in Arkansas and Louisiana. Severe weather is not expected, if you have outdoor plans, lightning will be the storm hazard this weekend.

Futurecast updated every hour

Rainfall accumulations will average less than a half-inch in most areas, but if a slow-moving storm or two develops, some areas could pick up between 1 to 2 inches of rain. We will be dry Sunday with weekend highs also near 90 degrees.

The new drought update issued yesterday shows continued severe to extreme drought in McCurtain and Red River counties. The beneficial rainfall over the past month has eliminated the drought across much of Arkansas and Louisiana.

Dry cold front to bring pleasant weather next week: A dry cold front now located in the Rockies will move into the ArkLaTex late Sunday into early Monday. The front is not expected to stir up any rainfall, but it will bring a small drop in temperatures, and a larger drop in humidity.

This will bring cooler nights and mornings all of next week as lows will routinely be in the 60s. Highs will be in the mid-80s Monday, but warm to near 90 degrees Wednesday, and into the low 90s late next week as high pressure builds into the region. Look for dry weather next week as well.