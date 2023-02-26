SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a foggy start to our Sunday, mostly cloudy skies were observed with a few showers. However, the short-term forecast includes southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 miles an hour, with gusts up to 40+ mph in the southern ArkLaTex and gusts of 45+ mph in the northern ArkLaTex. There is a good chance of showers along and north of I-30 with a chance of a few thunderstorms. The rest of the ArkLaTex should find isolated to scattered showers.

The next big weather story will be the heat through at least midweek. The warmest day will be Tuesday, with mid-70s north to mid-80s in the southern ArkLaTex. After a chilly Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 30s north to mid-40s south, morning lows through Thursday will be in the 60s.

Sunday Night Wind Advisory

Current Wind Gusts

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

We enter a stormy period by Wednesday night as a major storm system develops west of the Arklatex. By Wednesday night, we start to see rain and a few rumbles. By Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, it appears, at this point, the ingredients may be found that could lead to a severe storm event. This is bolstered by the Storm Prediction Center which has most of the ArkLaTex in an Enhanced Risk of severe storms. That is level 3 out of 5, with 5 being the highest risk. This is surrounded by a Slight Risk, level 2, including the NW ArkLaTex. All modes of severe weather are possible, according to the latest discussion from the SPC. Remember that this is five days out and could change, hopefully for the better.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Severe Risk Today

7 Day Forecast

In the meantime enjoy a bit of summer-like weather, but watch out for extremely windy conditions tonight.