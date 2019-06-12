Severe Weather

Whenver the National Weather Sevice issues a warning for our area, boxes will appear in the radar above. Current Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will appear as yellow boxes. Tornado Warnings will appear as red boxes. Flash Flood Warnings will appear as green boxes. Below are maps of area warnings. Areas of strongest shear will be plotted in the Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warning maps. Watch for areas of red and orange. These areas pinpoint where thunderstorm winds are strongest and capable of damage.

Current Tornado Warnings with areas of potential wind damage

Current Severe T'storm Warnings with areas of potential wind damage

Current Flash Flood Warnings