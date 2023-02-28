SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – I didn’t want to bury the lead, but before we mention the severe weather threats note that record-high temperatures are possible today. This will be followed by scattered thunderstorms Wednesday, and widespread storms Thursday. The most significant severe weather threat will be Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Cold morning today, very warm afternoon: It will be a difficult day to pick something to wear. You will probably want long sleeves or a jacket this morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s. A south wind and mostly sunny skies will launch our temperatures to near 80 degrees by noon, with highs in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. The record high in Shreveport is 85° and in Texarkana, the record is 84°. Those records may be tied or broken by 2 or 3 p.m. It will be breezy at times with a south wind up to 15 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A warm front brings a surge in humidity tonight and thunderstorms tomorrow: A warm front will be cranking up our humidity tonight which will result in mostly cloudy skies. The front will settle between the I-20 and I-30 corridors tomorrow. We may see a few showers and isolated storms in the northern ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. There is a low threat of any damaging wind gusts or large hail with any storms prior to noon Wednesday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

A second round of storms will develop during the afternoon. The highest likelihood of this afternoon storm cluster becoming severe looks to be along the I-30 corridor where a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ for severe weather exists Wednesday. Hail and wind would be the main threats, but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. The storm threat looks to be highest between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Severe weather risk Wednesday (primarily Wednesday afternoon)

Severe weather outbreak possible Thursday: A strong Pacific storm system will drive a cold front into the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. This has the potential to be a significant severe weather outbreak for the ArkLaTex, with strong tornadoes, damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour, and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 3 ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook forecast for the ArkLaTex Thursday. As confidence increases in the area most likely to see strong tornadoes or significant wind gusts, the Storm Prediction Center is expected to upgrade some areas to a level 4 ‘Moderate Risk’. This very well could include the ArkLaTex.

Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon into Thursday night

Stay weather aware for the remainder of the week. If you live in a mobile home make plans to have access to a more substantial and sturdy shelter in the upcoming days. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings including wireless emergency alerts on your mobile phone, a NOAA weather radio, or Your Weather Authority App.

Cooler weather returns Friday. Our reward for our storm anxiety in the upcoming days will be a spectacular weekend with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Rainfall accumulations will average 1 to 2 inches between now and Friday. Widespread flooding is not expected, but some flooded roadways will become possible with the strong line of storms late Thursday.