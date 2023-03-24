Update: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch that is in effect for ALL of the ArkLaTex until 7 pm. Storms are entering the northwestern edge of the area and will continue to slowly increase during the afternoon. Large hail, damaging wind, and a few tornadoes will be possible.

Friday storms: Thunderstorms moved into the northwest corner of the ArkLaTex Friday morning. Storms that develop further south during the day will begin to increase Friday afternoon as they move from west to east. Above is the latest radar snapshot that contains the latest watches and warnings. Below is the latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. Not much has changed from yesterday. Today’s severe weather risk will be highest over the eastern edge of the area as the storms move out of our area. This is where the chance of seeing a few tornadoes will be highest. Damaging wind will likely be the biggest threat for our area along with a few reports of large hail. Notice the level 4 moderate risk over SE AR and NE LA. This is where the more widespread severe weather issues will develop Friday evening and Friday night.

Current severe weather outlooks, watches, warnings with radar

Futurecast storm outlook: Futurecast shows the eastward progress of the storms during the rest of the day and tonight. Below the loop from Futurecast, you can see two snapshots of rotation potential. Futurecast shows the best potential will develop east of Shreveport and Texarkana. The HRRR model shows rotating storms could develop further west. Both models have trended further west since yesterday. We will likely see the storms exit the ArkLaTex early Friday evening. Clouds will decrease from west to east Friday night. Sunshine will return to all of the area Saturday. It should be a great day for the Defenders of Liberty air show at Barksdale. We will see a partly cloudy sky Saturday night with clouds increasing over the southern half of the area. Some rain will likely develop over the southern half of the area Sunday.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Rain potential: Most of our area will likely see rainfall totals of ¼ to 1/2”. We will likely see scattered areas that receive up to 1” of rain where the stronger storms track.

Long-range outlook: Once the late weekend rain departs the area Sunday night, we will see several days of quiet weather to begin next week. That will be followed by a potentially extended period of wet weather that will begin Thursday. It is possible that we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms stay in the forecast through next weekend and into the following week. Temperatures next week will stay rather pleasant with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 50s.