Severe weather can happen almost any time of the year and this is one of those times. Let’s talk about a few of the conditions coming together at the same time that will lead to a possible afternoon through late-evening severe weather outbreak. This event will be likely to come together later this afternoon into the evening hours and decrease by midnight.

Current Futurecast Loop

At this point, it appears that everything needed for that severe weather outbreak will be present even into the evening hours before ending around midnight as the entire system moves to the east. The event will start later today with isolated thunderstorms ahead of an upper-level trough of low pressure and a cold front. This could lead to isolated strong storms that increase without having to share the ingredients with nearby storms.

Severe Storm Risk

This will yield isolated storms that will develop rapidly with all modes of severe weather including high winds, torrential rainfall, and a potential for strong tornadoes. The cold front will add even more to the mix a bit later as we find a line of very strong storms developing. A few storms within the line may start to rotate at different levels which could spawn possible strong winds and even a few tornadoes. It is needless to say that strong and damaging wind gusts will be possible within this line of storms. It does appear the line of strong storms will move east of the ArkLaTex during the late evening hours but could still pose a severe threat east of our area.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

7 Day Forecast

Another threat from our severe storms will be the possibility of very heavy rain totals in excess of 1 to 2 inches in a very short time. This could lead to some isolated flash flooding. Saturday will find a remarkable day with clearing skies and cooler temperatures. However, temperatures will begin to rise as we head into the upcoming new week.