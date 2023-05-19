The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorms Watch until 8 pm for SE OK, NE TX, and SW AR. A cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Friday night bringing the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures return behind the front this weekend followed by some of the hottest temperatures of the year by the Memorial Day weekend.

Stormy Friday night: Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will begin to move into the ArkLaTex late Friday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center still indicates that we have a marginal to slight severe weather risk. Damaging wind will be the main threat. It is possible that we could have a few reports of hail. A random tornado can not be ruled out but that risk is looking extremely low.

Storm timing: Futurecast shows that we will see a line of storms that will begin to enter the northwest corner of the area early this evening. The line will move southeast this evening and tonight. As of this writing, it appears that it could arrive in Texarkana by about 10 pm and in Shreveport at around midnight. The storms will likely be weakening as they move into East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. What’s left of the storms will likely quickly weaken and move out of our area overnight. Saturday will be a cloudy day with a slight chance of a lingering shower. A few scattered storms could develop late Saturday afternoon over the southern edge of the area. Once these depart, we will begin a stretch of dry weather. Expect plenty of clouds and below-normal temperatures to linger into Sunday.

A cooler weekend: Temperatures this weekend will be much cooler behind the front thanks to the clouds. Saturday will begin with lows in the 60s and low 70s. Expect daytime highs to struggle to make it into the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows Sunday morning will begin in the low to middle 60s. Highs Sunday will again struggle to make it to 80 degrees.

Rainfall Potential: Rainfall potential from Friday night’s storms is still looking rather light for most of the area. Totals will be highest where the storms will be most numerous and strongest over the northern quarter of the area. Here, amounts could exceed one inch in a few spots. Amounts will be much lighter over E TX and NW LA where totals will likely end up being well below ½”.

Long-range outlook: Our long-range outlook for next week is still looking mainly dry. We will likely see the return of some sunshine starting Monday. Next week will begin with highs in the low to middle 80s. That will be followed by a slow warming trend with highs back up to near 90 by the beginning of Memorial Day weekend. Some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far will be possible by Memorial Day as highs will warm into the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows next week will begin in the upper 50s and slowly warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Our only chance of rain will come during the middle of the week on Wednesday and possibly Thursday.