SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Buckle up! We have 2 impressive storm systems on the way over the next 5 days. The first will arrive tonight bringing an overnight severe weather threat. This will be followed by a blast of arctic air late Sunday into Monday that will not only give us our coldest temperatures of the season but also a decent chance of accumulating snow and ice.

Let’s start with today’s weather. A warm front will be drawn north from the coast, and you’ll notice the clouds returning and breezy and warmer weather. Highs will wind up in the 60s and low 70s, and this warm air and higher humidity will fuel the thunderstorms that will develop tonight as a cold front reaches us after sunset. The Storm Prediction has a level 3 ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook for areas along and north of I-20, meaning severe weather is likely in these areas, including a few intense storms.

Wind and hail will be the most common threats, but a few tornadoes will be possible, including the risk of a strong tornado (EF-2+). The severe storms will arrive in east Texas and Oklahoma between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., with the storms shifting east into Louisiana and Arkansas between midnight and 4 a.m. The overnight threat means it’s important to have an audible alert to wake you up if a tornado warning is issued for your location. Have multiple ways to receive warnings including a NOAA weather radio, a weather app, or enabling government alerts on your cell phone.

Current Futurecast Loop

A brief window exists after midnight for rain to change into snow near and north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The quick movement of this storm sytstem means we aren’t likely to see any accumulations or travel impacts. Rainfall accumulations will be less than an inch for most areas.

Friday will turn windy and cold, with temperatures dropping into the 40s Friday afternoon and another round of gusty winds out of the north up to 45 miles per hour. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. this evening until 6 p.m. Friday The weekend will be cool and mostly dry with highs in the low 50s.

I say mostly dry because we could begin to see rain move into our northern counties late Sunday. Arctic air will quickly arrive behind this front dropping temperatures well below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. There will be a quick changeover into a sleet, freezing rain, and snow mix for much of the region Monday morning. Accumulating snow is most likely along the I-30 corridor, with a sleet/freezing rain mix for I-20. Please monitor this over the weekend as there could be travel impacts throughout the day on Monday, and roads could be icy into Tuesday morning.

Make plans to winterize your home before Sunday evening. Cover up exposed faucets and pipes as lows Monday night will fall to 10 to 15 degrees, with temperatures not warming above freezing until Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday.