SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the ArkLaTex until 5 p.m. Saturday. Thunderstorms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail. Frequent lightning and isolated flash flooding may also occur with the strongest storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 p.m.

Current 1-hour radar loop

Additional storms and watches are possible this evening and tonight: A slow-moving cluster of storms will continue to move across the Watch area this afternoon. the storms will tap into very warm and humid air that will linger into tonight. A second round of severe storms will be possible during the evening and into the overnight hours. The main threats with any late-day storms will continue to be damaging wind and hail. A brief tornado isn’t likely, but it can’t be ruled out.

Current Futurecast Loop

Flood threat to increase with potential 2nd round of thunderstorms: The storms moving through the area this morning/afternoon could quickly drop 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated amounts approaching 3 inches. If another round of storms develops in the late afternoon and moves over the same area, the potential for flooded roads, underpasses, and poor drainage areas will increase. A few inches of water is all it takes to float or stall a vehicle, so remember the saying, “turn around don’t drown” if you encounter any flooded areas.

The Weather Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ of excessive rainfall (flash flooding) forecast for much of the ArkLaTex through tonight.