Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the ArkLaTex until 5 p.m. Saturday. Thunderstorms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail. Frequent lightning and isolated flash flooding may also occur with the strongest storms.
Additional storms and watches are possible this evening and tonight: A slow-moving cluster of storms will continue to move across the Watch area this afternoon. the storms will tap into very warm and humid air that will linger into tonight. A second round of severe storms will be possible during the evening and into the overnight hours. The main threats with any late-day storms will continue to be damaging wind and hail. A brief tornado isn’t likely, but it can’t be ruled out.
Flood threat to increase with potential 2nd round of thunderstorms: The storms moving through the area this morning/afternoon could quickly drop 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated amounts approaching 3 inches. If another round of storms develops in the late afternoon and moves over the same area, the potential for flooded roads, underpasses, and poor drainage areas will increase. A few inches of water is all it takes to float or stall a vehicle, so remember the saying, “turn around don’t drown” if you encounter any flooded areas.
The Weather Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ of excessive rainfall (flash flooding) forecast for much of the ArkLaTex through tonight.