SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A few rounds of severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday with dry and hot weather returning late this week and into the weekend.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 a.m. Tuesday

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 a.m. – All areas along and north of I-20 are in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through late this morning, meaning conditions are favorable for storms to bring large hail (quarter-sized or larger) and damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour. The tornado threat is low, but a brief tornado could occur with the strongest storms.

The storms will move thorugh the Watch area between sunrise and 10 a.m. We may see a break from storms late this morning, but additional severe weather may develop this afternoon thorugh tonight.

Current Futurecast Loop

Severe weather risk Tuesday through Tuesday night

Severe weather threat continues through Wednesday: A stalled front north of I-20, and an area of low pressure in Texas are combining to bring the unsettled weather. The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for severe weather through tonight. This means scattered severe storms will be possible throughout the day and overnight, with hail and high wind remaining the threats.

If temperatures can warm behind the morning rain, it may trigger additional severe weather by the late afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will continue in the northern ArkLaTex overnight. It’s possible some areas could receive up to 3 rounds of severe weather between now and noon tomorrow.

With multiple rounds of storms, some areas will receive over 2 inches of rain. The Excessive Rainfall Outlook has a ‘Slighr Risk’ of flash flooding along and north of I-20.

Flash flood threat Tuesday

Severe weather threat to end late Wednesday, heat builds thorugh the weekend: Rain should end late Wednesday in all areas with only an isolated shower or storm sticking around Thursday into Friday. As high pressure builds and sun becomes the norm, highs will reach the upper 90s late this week and into the weekend. The hot, humid, and mainly dry weather will continue into next week.