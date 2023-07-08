Rain and thunderstorms have been on the increase today and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has SE Oklahoma, extreme SW Arkansas, and extreme NE Texas in a Marginal Risk (1/5), tonight. This is the lowest risk Damaging winds and hail are the main threats. Sunday and Monday already have SPC risks but that could change. An upper-level ridge of high pressure is centered in West Texas into Northern Mexico. That puts our area in a NW flow. This will allow disturbances and outflow boundaries to move across our area with thunderstorms continuing tonight with more storms Sunday, especially in the extreme heat of the afternoon. A frontal boundary will also come into play.

Current Futurecast Loop

Severe Risk Tonight

Severe Risk Sunday

Severe Risk Monday

There could be a wide spread in temperatures with cooler temperatures in rain-cooled areas versus dry areas to the south. The Weather Prediction Center has the northern half of the ArkLaTex in a Slight Risk (2/4) of excessive rainfall and the southern half of our area in a Marginal Risk (1/4) of excessive rainfall tonight. Excessive rainfall will likely be found again Sunday. Monday will need to be closely monitored for more of the same.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Excessive Rainfall Tonight

By midweek, our rain chances will dwindle and heat and humidity will return with a vengeance. Heat headlines may be needed.