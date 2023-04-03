Another very strong disturbance will move into the Upper Midwest Wednesday and will bring widespread severe weather to the middle of the country. A line of strong storms could be severe in our area Tuesday night. Rain will then stick around through the rest of the week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Warm start to the week: Some Monday afternoon sunshine resulted in near-record highs over the ArkLaTex Monday. We will likely stay warm Monday night and Tuesday as another strong disturbance begins to move toward the middle of the country. Lows Monday night will be well above normal in the 60s and lower 70s. Daytime highs Tuesday will not be as warm as today but will remain well above normal. We will likely top out in the middle 80s over much of the area.

Another round of severe weather: The disturbance mentioned above will force a cold front south that will likely trigger a line of storms Tuesday evening to the northwest of our area. This line will then march through our area Tuesday night. It is also possible that we could see a few more discrete cells form very late Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday evening somewhere near the NW edge of our area. If these storms do form, they would bring the biggest tornado threat. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a marginal to enhanced severe weather risk with the biggest risk over the northern half of the area. Wind will probably end up being the most widespread concern with a tornado or two also possible.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see clouds return to the area Monday night. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. Our model does show scattered showers moving across the area with some strong storms moving across the NW quarter of the ArkLaTex. The line of storms associated with the front will then move through the area Tuesday night mainly bringing a wind threat. Any leftover rain from the line will end early Wednesday morning and we will then be left with clouds, a chance for more scattered showers, and cooler temperatures. Highs Wednesday will likely only rise into the low to middle 70s.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

A wet and cooler end to the week: The threat of rain will decrease a little Wednesday night and Thursday with the main focus over the southern part of our area. Yet another disturbance will bring the potential of heavy rain with some thunder Thursday night into Friday. Severe weather is looking doubtful as highs Thursday and Friday will only be in the 50s and low 60s. The rain should become much more isolated by the weekend as we begin another warming trend.

Rain potential: A look at rainfall potential from a blend of long-range models shows that the heaviest rain this week will likely be over the southern half of the area. Fortunately, this is the part of the area that did not receive much rain this weekend.

Here rainfall totals of two to four inches will be possible. Amounts will be much lighter over the northern half of the area with totals close to one inch. The good news is that we should start to dry out for Easter weekend. Easter Sunday will likely be mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for some rain. Highs will likely be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Most of next week is looking dry and warmer as we will likely return to the middle 80s by the middle of the week. Hopefully, we will get a break from the recent onslaught of severe weather that much of the country has experienced.