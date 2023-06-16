With most of the ArkLaTex without power, heat will be an issue through the weekend with heat index values near 105 possible. Another round of severe storms with very strong wind is possible Saturday evening. The on and off threat of rain could continue next week.

Severe weather Saturday evening: Less than 48 hours after severe storms brought widespread wind damage to the ArkLaTex, another round of severe weather is looking promising Saturday evening. Futurecast shows that we will likely stay dry Friday night with just a few isolated thunderstorms over the southern half of the area. Most of Saturday will be dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Thunderstorms will develop to the west of our area Saturday afternoon. These will likely strengthen and move across the ArkLaTex Saturday evening. As of right now, it appears that wind gusts of over 70 mph will be possible. Large hail will also be possible. The storms will likely move out of our area Saturday night. We could see a few lingering showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning with a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday afternoon.

Current Futurecast Loop

SPC outlooks: The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a slight to enhanced severe weather risk Saturday night. The risk will decrease to marginal for most of the area Sunday. Again, damaging wind will be our most widespread issue. The tornado risk is looking very low, but a random tornado cannot be ruled out.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Futurecast: Futurecast is running a bit faster. It shows that tonight’s storms will arrive very late this evening. It also shows that we will have to watch the NE edge of the area for more possible storms Friday morning. Friday will begin with lots of clouds and likely end with a mix of sunshine and clouds during the afternoon. We will likely stay dry Friday night and Saturday as the main track for storms shifts a bit to the north and east. Some models are hinting that we could be in for another round of strong to severe storms Sunday and Sunday night.

Rain potential: Most hi-res models including Futurecast show that one to three inches of rain will be possible where the strongest storms track. The rest of the area will likely see amounts of below ¼” and some spots could stay totally dry. The off-and-on chance of rain will continue through next week with our best chances coming Monday night, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will likely stay in the low to middle 90s. Lows will be in the low to middle 70s.