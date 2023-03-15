After a sun-filled Wednesday, Thursday will be just the opposite as it takes a turn for the worse. High pressure that has kept us in cool but quiet weather will move eastward and away from the Arklatex. The wind has already shifted and is from the southeast. This will, in turn, bring in abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, we will see much warmer temperatures today and Thursday.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

A low-level jetstream will tap into Gulf moisture, assuring our atmosphere will be soggy from top to bottom. A surface low-pressure system will develop in the Central Plains. An attendant cold front will be stretching southwestward through Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. Storms will initially develop early to mid-day to our west. However, a few areas of rain and rumbles may be found earlier in the day in Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas. An area of organized strong to severe storms will progress into our area later in the day and into the overnight hours.

Current Futurecast Loop

Current Watches

The Storm Prediction Center has the NW ArkLaTex in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. The remainder of the ArkLaTex is included in a Slight Risk for severe storms. All modes of severe weather will be possible. In addition, the Weather Prediction Center has almost all the ArkLaTex in a level 2 Slight Risk for excessive rainfall. McCurtain County, OK and Red River County, TX are in a Marginal Risk, the lowest level, for excessive rainfall. 1 to 2+ inch rain totals will be possible.

Severe Storm Risk Thursday

Severe Risk Today

Excessive Rainfall Thursday

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Excessive Rainfall Today

Rain ends early Friday followed by a major chill with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and morning lows in the low to mid 30s. Spring begins Monday at 4:24 P.M. Monday through mid-week may find clouds and scattered showers with much warmer temperatures.