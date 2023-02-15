SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a very warm Wednesday with a cold front arriving around sunset tonight. This front will be the trigger for possible severe weather between 6 p.m. and midnight. Cooler air will arrive behind the front tonight and tomorrow.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Breezy, warm, and humid today: The ingredients that will lead to the severe weather threat will be building gradually throughout the day. It will be cool early this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Warm and humid air will build quickly with temperatures approaching 70 degrees by noon with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. A surge in clouds will accompany the humid and warm air with mostly cloudy skies from the late morning through the afternoon.

Severe weather risk late afternoon through tonight

Severe weather risk highest after sunset: A level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ for severe weather is forecast for all areas. A level 2 threat (on a 1 to 5 scale) means scattered severe storms are possible but a widespread severe weather outbreak isn’t expected.

A few storms may develop in the warm afternoon temperatures, but the most likely window for severe weather will open around sunset. A cold front will bring storms into northeast Texas and Oklahoma between 7-10 p.m. This is when the storms will be at their strongest, bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, and large hail (quarter to golf ball sized). A tornado can’t be ruled out.

The storms will form a squall line as they move into Arkansas and Louisiana between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.. The storms will hopefully lose some strength as the ingredients for severe wane late tonight. While this is possible, the storms could also bring all severe weather hazards as they exit Arkansas and Louisiana between 3 and 5 a.m.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Risk of flooding is low: The storms will be moving at a fast pace, so the threat of flash flooding for most areas is low. That said, we can’t rule out some 1-to-2-inch accumulations near and north of I-30 where some roadway or drainage area flooding is possible. Most areas will receive less than a half inch of rainfall.

Rainfall potential through tonight

Cooler weather returns tomorrow through Saturday: Winter will make a brief appearance as high temperatures will fall into the 50s and low 60s tomorrow, with a breezy northwest wind, and sunshine gradually returning. Friday and Saturday morning will bring morning temperatures near freezing, with highs remaining in the 50s through the start of the weekend. It’s looking much warmer and pleasant on Sunday with highs returning to 70 degrees.