A massive trough of low pressure, a couple of disturbances, moisture streaming into the ArkLaTex, some of it from the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Roslyn, and a cold front will all combine for rain and storms later Monday and overnight. There is a Slight Risk of severe storms Monday afternoon and overnight. The main threat will be damaging thunderstorm wind gusts. Hopefully, any tornado risk will remain SSW of the ArkLaTex but it cannot be ruled out.

Current Futurecast Loop

The best news in this event will be the beneficial rainfall that our area sorely needs. Showers could move into the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex early Monday working their way into the rest of the area during the day and overnight. The cold front will exit the area early Tuesday with a few morning showers followed by clearing skies in the afternoon.

Fututrecast Rainfall Potential

Tomorrow Lows

Highs Tomorrow

Rainfall totals should be appreciable with 1-2+ inch accumulation. Another plus will be morning low temperatures falling from the upper 60s Monday morning to low to mid-40s Wednesday morning. Afternoon high temperatures fall from Monday’s low 80s to mid to upper 60s on Tuesday. The Seven Day Forecast shows below-normal to near-normal temperatures for the rest of the week.

7 Day Rainfall Outlook

7 Day Forecast

In addition, there is yet another good chance of rain from Thursday night into Saturday. It is a very welcome change from the dry weather we have endured for months.