The strong to severe storms that have impacted parts of the ArkLaTex today are moving out of the area. Much colder air will invade the area tonight and will settle in for a few days. The warm air and chance of rain will likely return by this weekend.

Goodbye storms & hello cold: A cold front is making its way into the ArkLaTex and will move through the area tonight. Temperatures behind the front will be much colder. Lows tonight will likely dip into the 30s and 40s. Daytime highs Wednesday will likely be nearly 20 degrees cooler as we will only climb into the mid to upper 50s. This chilly air will likely stick around through Thursday.

A few days of sunshine: Futurecast indicates that we will see plenty of sunshine Wednesday, a clear sky Wednesday night, and plenty of sunshine once again Thursday. Warm air will then begin to return to the area Friday. As it replaces the cooler air, we can expect lots of clouds to return Friday, and a chance for a few showers starting Saturday. Rain chances will be rather slim Saturday and will increase slightly Sunday and Monday. Temperatures Friday will likely return to the 60s and lower 70s. This warm air will linger into the middle of next week.

More cold late next week: Another rather strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex next Tuesday and will likely bring our next best chance of rain. High temperatures ahead of this front will likely be in the 70s from this weekend through Tuesday. Highs will retreat to the 50s once again behind the front starting next Wednesday. This chilly air will likely hang around into the following weekend. Long-range models also show that we will likely not see much sunshine next week as we could see a few scattered showers around the area pretty much each and every day. Moral of the story? Enjoy the sunshine that we get over the next few days as it could be a while before it returns!