June 9 – Shreveport, Texarkana weather forecast PM update

One or possibly two complexes of thunderstorms could impact much of the ArkLaTex Saturday & Saturday evening. Damaging wind will be the main threat. More rain will be possible Sunday evening and Sunday night. Next week still looks hot & mainly dry.

Severe weather outlook for the week ahead

Saturday’s severe risk: An upper-level disturbance will approach the ArkLaTex from the northwest Saturday producing strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will see a slight to enhanced severe weather risk. This means that we could see numerous reports of severe weather. Damaging wind will likely be the most widespread threat as models indicate that the storms could produce wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph. Some hail will also be possible, but the biggest hail risk will likely be confined to the NW and W edges of the area. While an isolated tornado will be possible, tornadoes look very unlikely.

Current Futurecast Loop

Storm timing: Futurecast shows that storms will develop to the northwest of the ArkLaTex Friday night and move into the NW edge of the area Saturday morning. This first wave of storms will arrive in Texarkana by midday and in Shreveport early in the afternoon. This wave will clear the area late in the afternoon. A second storm complex could form to the west of our area Saturday afternoon. This could graze the SW half of the area Saturday evening. Once this wave moves by, we will see any rain end Saturday night. Most of Sunday is looking dry for most of the area as most storms will likely stay to the north and northeast of our area. If we do see any rain Sunday, it will be Sunday evening or Sunday night.

How much rain: Futurecast shows that parts of the ArkLatex could receive anywhere from one to nearly three inches of rain. Exactly where these heavier amounts will occur is somewhat difficult. Right now, it appears that the heaviest rain will fall over the north and SW parts of the area. Those areas that get missed by the stronger storms will likely receive well below 1”.

Hot & mainly dry next week: Long-range models are still indicating that we will see a rather strong upper-level ridge of high pressure build over Mexico early next week. The latest runs of the long-range models are now indicating that the strongest part of this ridge could stay to the west of our area. We will still get hot next week and probably will stay mainly dry. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will warm into the middle 70s.