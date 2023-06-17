It is still looking quite promising that we will see two rounds of potentially severe storms move through parts of the ArkLaTex in the next 24 hours. Below is the latest loop of the HRRR model. It has probably done the best job of handling the location and timing of the various waves of severe weather that we have had this past week.

As of this writing, the model was showing that our first round of storms will develop to our west this afternoon. This complex could move into the western edge of the area during the middle of the evening and arrive in both Texarkana and Shreveport somewhere around midnight. It will then rapidly move east and exit the eastern edge of the area by 3 am. By that time, a second round of potentially severe storms will be entering the NW edge of the area. This will sweep across mainly the NE third of the area very late Saturday night and during the morning Sunday. Right now, the first complex will probably bring the most severe weather issues. Check back often for the latest from the HRRR. A new forecast will be updated once every hour.

Current severe weather outlooks, watches, warnings with radar

SPC Outlooks: Here is the latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center showing a slight severe weather risk over most of the area. Again, right now it appears that within this slight risk, the storms will be strongest near and north of I-20. SPC has a slight to enhanced severe weather risk for Sunday.

Potential Impacts: Our biggest concern will be wind damage from thunderstorm gusts that could once again exceed 70 mph. This risk is looking highest in the area between the AR/LA state line northward to the northern edge of our viewing area. Idabel, Broken Bow, Ashdown, Texarkana, Hope, Nashville, Dierks, Lewsiville, Prescott, and Magnoia could all be impacted. Northern Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Clairborne Parishes could also see some dangerously strong wind. Large hail will also be possible, but these reports should be more isolated to scattered in nature. Expect some heavy rain as one to three inches of rain will be possible. The tornado risk is looking very low but is not zero.

HRRR 16-hr rainfall potential

Fortunately, right now it appears that the second wave of storms may not be as strong as the first. However, this could result in more severe weather issues with wind and hail. It is possible that more storms could develop Sunday afternoon or evening over the southern half of the area. The jury is still out on the extent of that possibility. Stay Tuned!