SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will again face a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. Hail and high wind will be the primary severe weather threats, but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

Expected high temperatures Thursday

Warm and windy before the storms arrive: It will be a mild and cloudy morning with temperatures in the upper 60s at sunrise. You will notice the high humidity today as a south breeze keeps transporting heavy Gulf air into the region. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s. We may see an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm by the late morning or early afternoon, but the severe weather threat will hold off until 3 or 4 p.m.

Scattered severe storms expected by the late afternoon and early evening: A cold front will arrive this afternoon and when it hits the warm and humid air it will be like a match lighting fireworks. Storms will rapidly develop in east Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas between 3-5 p.m. The storms that develop in this early window will be capable of very large hail, quarter to golf ball sized. As we get close to sunset the storms will form a line as it moves into northwest Louisiana and the remainder of the I-20 corridor. In addition to the hail threat, in the early evening a damaging wind gust may develop as the line forms. An embedded brief tornado or two within the line of storms can’t be ruled out. The severe weather threat may carry a few hours past midnight in deep east Texas and Louisiana.

Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ArkLaTex in a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook. This means we will likely see scattered severe weather reports, but a high-end outbreak isn’t expected.

In addition to the wind and hail threat, there is potential for flash flooding of roadways as thunderstorms will drop 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Potential rainfall through Friday night

Scattered showers and isolated storms continue Friday: The front will stall near I-20 overnight, and that will keep a chance of showers and storms going on and off through Friday afternoon. The severe weather threat will be low after sunrise, but a storm capable of high wind and hail can’t be ruled out near Natchitoches and Sabine parishes Friday. Skies will clear Friday night into Saturday morning.

Comfortable Saturday, cooler Sunday: Saturday is looking very nice. It will be cool in the early morning, but skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s Saturday afternoon. A slight chance of showers returns Sunday, and that will hold our temperatures in the 60s.

Enjoy the dry weather while we have it early next week, as another round of storms is expected Tuesday into Wednesday.