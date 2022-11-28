Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the ArkLaTex during the morning and will strengthen during the afternoon. Severe weather will be possible over mainly the southeast half of the area. Cooler air returns Wednesday and will hang around for a few days.

A stormy Tuesday: Futurecast shows that showers and thunderstorms will develop over mainly the southeast ¾ of the ArkLaTex Tuesday. This activity will likely strengthen during the afternoon as temperatures warm into the low to middle 70s. As we go through the afternoon, the main focus of the storms will shift to the southeast half of the area in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. The storms should begin to weaken and move out of our area Tuesday evening. A cold front will then move through the area Tuesday night. Behind the front, much cooler air will move in and the clouds should move out setting the stage for a few days of sunshine.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Tuesday Severe? A few of the storms Tuesday could reach severe limits with damaging wind likely being our biggest threat. Some hail will also be possible as well as a tornado or two. The risk of tornadoes will be much higher to the east of the ArkLaTex over parts of NE LA and MS. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a marginal to slight level of severe weather risk. The chances of having some severe weather issues will be highest over mainly NW LA and SC AR east of Shreveport and Texarkana.

Rainfall potential: Given the scattered nature of the rain that is expected, most of the area will likely see rainfall totals well below one inch. We could have a few scattered reports of rainfall amounts above 1”. If we do see any, they will likely be over Northwest Louisiana.

Front to bring cooler temperatures: A cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. Ahead of the front, we will likely see high temperatures reach the low to middle 70s over most of the area Tuesday. Behind the front Wednesday, it will be much cooler. Lows Wednesday morning will dip into the 30s and 40s. Daytime highs will likely be in the low to middle 50s. We will likely stay rather cool and dry for the rest of the workweek. An extended period of possible rain will begin this weekend as warmer air returns.