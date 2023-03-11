Updated 6:45 p.m. Saturday: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for Bowie County in Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and all of southwest Arkansas until 3 a.m. Large hail up to golf ball or baseball sized is possible. (Full update and outlook below)

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – We are on alert for some potentially severe thunderstorms across the northern ArkLaTex Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Large and damaging hail will be the primary severe weather threat.

Severe weather risk to increase around sunset: A warm front has made steady progress through the ArkLaTex bringing temperatures in the 70s Saturday afternoon. The warm front will stall near the Ouachita Mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas this evening. At the same time, a cold front will arrive, and the intersection of these fronts will trigger some strong to severe storms.

Threat level: There is a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for severe storms forecast by the Storm Prediction Center for all areas near and north of I-30 in Oklahoma, northeast Texas, and southern Arkansas where scattered severe storms are possible. A level 1 ‘Marginal Risk’ threat is forecast as far south as I-20 in east Texas and Louisiana where a stray severe storm is possible. The threat levels are on a scale of 1 to 5, with a level 5 being the most serious.

Severe weather risk late Saturday night into early Sunday morning

Threats: The overwhelming primary severe weather threat is for large hail, up to quarter or golf ball in size, with a few instances of baseball-sized hail possible. This is the kind of hail that can do significant damage to cars, roofs, and windows. There is a lower threat of a few damaging wind gusts and a very isolated threat of a brief tornado.

Timing: Confidence is high that the storms will begin to develop north of the ArkLaTex around sunset. The storms will then move into the ‘Slight Risk’ area sometime between 6 and 10 p.m with the threat winding down just after midnight. Rain and non-severe storms may continue south into the remainder of the ArkLaTex Sunday morning.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Safety actions: If we are lucky, the storms will stay just north of our counties in Arkansas and Oklahoma and we will make it through the night without any reports of severe weather but be prepared. Park your vehicle in the garage or under some protective covering tonight. If you know anyone that may be camping on our northern lakes (Broken Bow, Millwood) or in the Ouachita’s, let them know severe storms are possible tonight. Nobody should shelter from the storms in a camper, tent, or on a boat.

Saturday night expected low temperatures

Cooler and cloudy tomorrow: Our temperatures will be cool to mild tonight with most areas in the 50s and 60s. It will be very breezy, with northwest wind gusting up to 20 miles per hour throughout the night. The clouds and the cool north breeze will hold our high temperatures in the 60s Sunday.

Sunday afternoon expected high temperatures

As it pertains to any Sunday rainfall, we may wake up to a few showers and isolated storms in deep east Texas and Louisiana. Rain will end shortly after sunrise with clouds lingering until noon. Some afternoon sun is expected but it may remain partly to mostly cloudy between noon and sunset. Don’t forget to set your clocks forward an hour before you go to sleep tonight. This means the sunrise will be later tomorrow morning (after 7 a.m.), and daylight will be around through sunset which will be in the 7 p.m hour Sunday evening.

Cooler and dry weather is expected next Monday and Tuesday, with a warming trend arriving Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will arrive late Thursday into Friday morning bringing widespread rain and colder temperatures. Highs will fall into the 50s Friday through next weekend.