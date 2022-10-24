SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The breezy, muggy, and warm weather that began this weekend will continue today. The warm and humid air and a cold front arriving late this afternoon into tonight will bring the threat of severe storms to the ArkLaTex.

Breezy and warm with storms arriving late: We will not see any threat of severe weather this morning, but you will feel the ingredients coming together. It is quite warm for late October at sunrise with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Breezy conditions will continue with a sustained south wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting up to 30 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Severe weather threat to increase after sunset: We may see the occasional rain shower or isolated storm through late this afternoon, especially north of I-30 in Red River and McCurtain counties. Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe through the late afternoon.

Severe weather risk mainly Monday night into early Tuesday morning

The severe weather threat will increase after sunset as an area of low pressure drives a cold front into the region. Rain and thunderstorms will likely be ongoing north of I-30 between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight, including in the Texarkana area. As the low moves in late tonight, it will trigger additional thunderstorms across the rest of the ArkLaTex. These storms look to move across our east Texas counties between 7 p.m. and midnight, shifting into the Shreveport area and the rest of northwest Louisiana between midnight and 3 a.m. Rain will end prior to sunrise Tuesday.

Futurecast showing storms increasing late tonight

The primary severe weather threat will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour. Given the drought and dry fall foliage, the potential for trees and tree limbs to be knocked down is high. There is a lesser threat of hail or tornadoes, but the tornado threat is not zero. An isolated storm could bring a brief spin-up tornado within the line of storms late tonight, mainly south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana.

Rainfall accumulations will be the heaviest north of I-30 where we could see 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts up to or exceeding 3 inches. This will mainly be possible over Red River, McCurtain, Sevier, Little River, and Howard counties. Accumulations will average half an inch to 1 inch in all other areas.

Potential rainfall accumulations through early Tuesday morning

Cooler Tuesday through Thursday: Skies will clear rapidly Tuesday morning and we will wind up with some sunshine and cooler weather tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with a breezy northwest wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up to be wonderful days, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Rain returns Friday: The dry weather won’t stick around long as another cold front will move into the region Friday bringing another round of rain and isolated thunderstorms. The severe weather threat looks low, but this system will give us another chance for much-needed rainfall. Following the late-week front, temperatures will cool into the 60s to start the weekend.