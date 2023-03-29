SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A few spotty rain showers may pass through this morning, with comfortable and dry weather to follow for much of the afternoon. Severe storms are still on the table with our next cold front set to arrive Friday.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Rain showers to pass through Texas and Louisiana: The spotty showers will mainly impact areas near and south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana. Accumulations will be less than a tenth of an inch. Clouds will break this afternoon leaving us with partly cloudy skies, and with a lighter wind today, the afternoon slice of weather may be the most comfortable of the week. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Warmer weather builds tomorrow: In response to our storm system arriving Friday, a breezy south wind will develop ahead of this system Thursday. This will draw heavy and humid air into the region, and warm our high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. A few showers and storms may develop by Thursday night, but the most impactful weather will arrive midday Friday.

Severe weather risk Friday

Severe weather likely for the northern ArkLaTex Friday: Confidence continues to increase that severe storms will pass through the northern ArkLaTex late Friday morning through the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 3 ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook for much of Arkansas. The severe weather threat is less certain across east Texas and Louisiana where a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook remains. A strong Pacific low will push a cold front into the region triggering possible severe weather.

This is another ‘all threats’ setup that could bring large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes. The tornado threat will be highest in the Enhanced Risk area along I-30. There remains some uncertainty with the track of the low. If it is able to pull further north than expected, it may help to limit severe storms south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana.

This will be a fast-moving system, so rainfall accumulations should be half an inch to 1 inch, limiting flood potential as well.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Friday evening

Scattered storms return Sunday, highs approach 90 degrees next week: A warm front will move across the region Sunday into Monday. This will bring scattered thunderstorms each day, but the threat of any severe storms looks low late in the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and perhaps reach 90 degrees by next Tuesday. Another cold front will drop in midweek and could bring another chance for severe thunderstorms in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.