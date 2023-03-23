SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The breezy and warm weather continues today, with a chance of thunderstorms returning to the northern ArkLaTex tonight, and severe weather will be possible in all areas Friday afternoon.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Warm, mostly cloudy, and breezy Thursday: Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s this morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will likely linger for much of the day, but a south breeze gusting over 20 miles per hour will warm our temperatures into the low and mid-80s this afternoon. While a brief sprinkle is possible today, we will likely stay dry in most areas until tomorrow.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Isolated severe weather threat tonight: A complex of thunderstorms is expected to develop in north Texas and Oklahoma this afternoon. The storms may move into the northern ArkLaTex including Red River and McCurtain counties after midnight. If the storms are able to hold together, an isolated damaging wind gust will be possible in the ‘Marginal Risk’ area outlined by the Storm Prediction Center.

Severe weather risk late Thursday night into early Friday morning

Friday’s severe weather threat: The more concerning severe weather threat will arrive in the ArkLaTex late Friday morning into Friday afternoon. The storms may not initially be severe, but as we move through the afternoon the storms will strengthen as they move east over Arkansas and Louisiana. These areas of the ArkLaTex are in the level 3 ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook for severe weather. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, but a few tornadoes will be possible as well, including the potential for a strong tornado. The severe weather threat and tornado threat will be highest in the level 4 ‘Moderate Risk’ outlook east of the ArkLaTex Friday evening. If you have any Friday evening travel plans that take you to Ruston, Monroe, Baton Rouge, or New Orleans – these storms will be impacting these areas during the evening and overnight.

Severe weather threat Friday

Rainfall accumulations will be less than an inch in most areas, but there may be some pockets of the northern ArkLaTex that receive 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. The flash flood threat is low, but high water on a few roads can’t be ruled out late Friday afternoon.

The weekend will begin with great weather Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s under partly cloudy skies. If you are headed to the Defenders of Liberty airshow at Barksdale AFB, take sunscreen as there won’t be much shade in the spectator area on the tarmac.

Beware of outdoor plans Sunday, as a warm front will move north from the coast. The front will bring scattered storms, and a few may bring high wind or hail.