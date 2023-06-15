Our next round of strong to severe storms will arrive Thursday night with the severe risk highest over the northern half of the ArkLaTex. The weekend will begin on a dry note and end with more storms possible late Sunday and Sunday night.

Yet another round of wind and large hail: Thursday has proven to be a hot and dry day around the ArkLaTex. That will likely change for much of the area Thursday night. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will see a marginal to slight severe weather risk with the highest risk over the northeast half of the area. Damaging wind and the chance for more very large hail will be our biggest threats.

Current severe weather outlooks, watches, warnings with radar

Storm timing: The tricky part about tonight’s forecast will be determining when the expected storms will arrive. Below is the latest run of the HRRR model for the next 18 hours. This model has done a great job with the placement of storms over the past few days. It has been running a little slower showing that the storms will arrive very later tonight. It shows that most of the area will be dry Friday.

Futurecast: Futurecast is running a bit faster. It shows that tonight’s storms will arrive very late this evening. It also shows that we will have to watch the NE edge of the area for more possible storms Friday morning. Friday will begin with lots of clouds and likely end with a mix of sunshine and clouds during the afternoon. We will likely stay dry Friday night and Saturday as the main track for storms shifts a bit to the north and east. Some models are hinting that we could be in for another round of strong to severe storms Sunday and Sunday night.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain potential: More heavy rain will fall on the ArkLaTex during the next 12 to 24 hours. Locations that experience the strongest storms will likely receive the heaviest rain with totals of one to three inches possible. Right now, that is most likely to happen over the NE edge of the area. The rest of the area will see totals of well below ½”.

HRRR 16-hr rainfall potential

To ridge or not to ridge: We continue to watch the big upper-level ridge that has been forecast to build north into the southern US. So far, that has not happened and there is still some question as to just how far east this ridge will expand next week. Right now, most models show that it should be enough to keep us hot and dry next week. However, there is a chance that it might not. That means that although most of next week is looking dry, we will be close enough to the edge of the ridge to have at least some chance of seeing the occasional round of storms. Stay tuned!