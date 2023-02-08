SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today will be our most impactful weather day of the week as scattered thunderstorms are expected, with a window for severe weather opening up this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two will be possible. There is also a Flood Watch for the northern ArkLaTex through 9 p.m.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Today’s setup: Warm and humid air is already in place with temperatures in the 60s this morning. An area of low pressure will move into the ArkLaTex soon, and this will add the wind shear and many of the ingredients that will aid in thunderstorm development. The severe weather threat will generally be highest in the areas that are able to warm into the mid and upper 70s, which will be across much of northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas.

Today’s severe weather risk

A ‘Slight Risk’ of severe thunderstorms is forecast for much of Louisiana and Arkansas. Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour will be the main threat, but a brief tornado or two can’t be ruled out in the ‘Slight Risk’ zone. A ‘Marginal Risk’ extends east into Texas where storms will be ongoing for much of the morning and early afternoon. Severe weather is less likely in this area but can’t be ruled out.

Storm timing: If we receive any severe weather in the Texarkana area it will be between noon and 3 p.m. The storms will move east into Shreveport/Bossier by the late afternoon. The areas of most concern will be east of Shreveport where the storms will strengthen in the hours near sunset. The severe threat should end in the ArkLaTex by 7 or 8 p.m. tonight.

Current Futurecast Loop

Heavy rain for the northern ArkLaTex: Scattered storms will be ongoing for much of the morning across the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and Little River, Sevier, and Howard, Hempstead, counties in Arkansas where a Flood Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. These areas will have received 2 to 3 inches of rain by the end of the day with isolated amounts as high as 4 inches. This could lead to flooded roads for both the morning and evening commutes. Accumulations will be lighter further south into the I-20 corridor.

Flood Watch until 9 p.m. tonight

Potential rainfall through this evening

Clearing and cooler tonight and tomorrow: Temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight as skies clear west to east after sunset. We have sunny skies in the forecast tomorrow, and it will be breezy and mild with highs in the 60s.

A dry cold front will pass through the ArkLaTex Thursday evening dropping our temperatures into the 50s Friday and Saturday. It will be warmer and pleasant Sunday with highs in the 60s.

More rain is expected next week with showers and storms increasing late Monday into Tuesday. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible with this round. 7-day rainfall totals should average 2 to 4 inches, with isolated amounts as high as 5 inches through next Tuesday. Area lakes and rivers will remain near or above flood stage during this time.

View current and forecast water levels at: https://www.ktalnews.com/weather/lake-levels-and-forecasts/