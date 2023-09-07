SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Smile through the heat advisory today as we will swing the weather in our favor over the next week. We will cool into the low 90s this weekend with several days in the 80s next week. Not only will we receive heat relief, but we’ll also tap into some much-needed rainfall to help with the ongoing drought and wildfire danger.

Heat Advisory Thursday

High temperatures today will be in the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees with high humidity boosting our heat index to 106-110 degrees this afternoon. As you’ve done all summer, limit your time outside and stay hydrated if spending any time in the heat. Wind will be light and out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Current Futurecast Loop

There will not be much rain today, as only a few spotty late-day showers are expected, but there will be a higher chance of storms after midnight as we may wake up to a few ongoing thunderstorms Friday morning. Any storms that develop today will bring a marginal risk of severe wind gusts, with a slightly higher threat of damaging winds with any storms Friday morning.

Severe weather risk today and tonight (left) and Friday (right) – use the slider to adjust

Friday will remain quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s, with the heat and humidity helping to trigger another round of storms Friday evening thorugh Saturday morning as a cold front arrives. There will be a marginal to slight risk of severe thunderstorms during this period, as damaging wind will be the primary threat, with a secondary risk for large hail. Most areas will receive less than an inch of rain between now and Saturday morning, but those of you who receive multiple storms could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Potential rainfall through Saturday morning

Rain will end Saturday morning and we should salvage dry and comfortable weather Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Enjoy your outdoor plans this weekend as humidity will be much lower and highs will be in the 80s and low 90s.

It gets even better next week as another cold front will pass through Tuesday into Wednesday cooling highs in the 80s, adding more rain to our parched ground.