SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This is the most encouraging forecast I have given in months. We are likely in the final days of the relentless 100-degree heat this summer, and we have found enough rain to hopefully lower our wildfire danger as well.

Expected high temperatures Wednesday

This will be one of those 100-degree days, as it will be warm and sunny through the morning and very hot and humid this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s, with a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 106 to 110 degrees this afternoon. All areas are under a heat advisory, limit your time outside during this dangerous heat, and stay hydrated.

Current Futurecast Loop

A weak front will move into the northern ArkLaTex mid-afternoon triggering isolated to scattered storms along the I-30 corridor sometime between noon and 5 p.m.. These showers and thunderstorms will move south into the I-20 corridor by the late afternoon or early evening if they are able to hold together. As we have seen throughout the summer, the downburst winds on hot and humid days can bring severe wind gusts, and the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ severe weather outlook today. This means a storm or two could become severe, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Severe weather risk Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening

We will continue to run into the 90s and low 100s with only a slight chance of rain on Thursday. A much-needed cold front will arrive late Friday into Saturday. There may be a round or two of thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. This will be the highest chance for accumulating rainfall many of us have had since June.

The rain will end quickly on Saturday with the heat and humidity dropping behind the front and giving us a pleasant stretch in the 80s and low 90s over the weekend. It now looks possible another front may arrive Tuesday and drop temperatures a few more degrees by the middle of next week. Rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days should average half an inch, with some areas picking up over an inch of much-needed rain.