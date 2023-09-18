SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are now more than halfway through the month of September, the 100-degree heat is over with, but we’ll be in the 90s for much of the week with a slight chance of rain returning in a few days.

Current Futurecast Loop

No rain out there today as it will be a clear and sunny day. Temperatures will be magnificent early in the morning in the low to mid-60s with a handful of areas in Arkansas in the 50s. The afternoon will be warm, with highs in the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. A dry and light north breeze will keep any humidity away which will make it comfortable in any shaded areas outside even with temperatures in the low 90s.

Monday expected high temperatures

High pressure will keep us dry for a few days, but we may see some rain develop by Tuesday night across the northern ArkLaTex as an upper-level disturbance passes north of the region. This will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, but rainfall accumulations look to be on the light side, less than a tenth of an inch in most areas. This will keep the drought conditions ongoing and wildfire danger relatively high.

The next chance of rain arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday

Highs will be in the low 90s thorugh the weekend with only a few spotty rain chances in the forecast late this week and to begin the weekend. A cold front may make an appearance late Saturday or Sunday bringing a slightly higher chance of a few passing showers and thunderstorms.