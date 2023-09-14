SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Clouds and an occasional rain shower will keep our temperatures comfortable for another day, but a drying trend arrives to warm our temperatures this weekend.

There will be some early morning light rain and drizzle today, but we won’t have any heavy rain or thunderstorms for the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s through the morning with highs settling into the low 80s, give or take a few degrees.

Thursday expected high temperatures

A lingering stationary front south of the ArkLaTex will trigger rain showers and isolated storms later this afternoon. The bulk of this activity looks to stay south of I-20, bringing the needed rain to areas where extreme and exceptional drought is ongoing in Texas and Louisiana. Severe weather is not expected, but you may hear an occasional rumble of thunder. Areas that miss out on the rain today will stay mostly cloudy.

Current Futurecast Loop

Dry air will be taking over Friday, but we may have enough juice left for a brief rain shower at some point during the day, it will likely be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rainfall totals through Friday night will average a few hundredths of an inch in the northern ArkLaTex, to about a quarter or half inch south of I-20.

Potential rainfall accumulations over the next 48 hours

The drying trend continues this weekend as a dry front will arrive Saturday night letting us take any rain out of the forecast completely for Sunday. With more sun over the weekend, highs will return to normal September levels, near 90 degrees.

Even though the days will get warmer, the nights and mornings will stay cooler and comfortable in the 60s.