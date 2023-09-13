SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to Wednesday which may bring our ‘coolest’ temperatures since the month of May. Highs will struggle to reach 80 degrees as rain is likely for many areas this morning before tapering off this afternoon.

Current Futurecast Loop

A stalled front between I-20 and I-30 will trigger early morning showers and isolated thunderstorms across much of east Texas and Louisiana. These showers will move south through the morning keeping the chance of rain high through the lunch hour everywhere south of I-30. Arkansas and Oklahoma will remain mostly cloudy today, but will not receive as much rain due to the front being south of these areas.

The last time we experienced a high below 80 degrees was on May 21st, almost 4 months ago. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a light breeze this afternoon. Enjoy the refreshing and rain-cooled air, you deserve it after a very hot summer.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

There is no threat of severe weather today, and by tomorrow the chance of showers and isolated storms will begin to wind down, but there remains a 30 percent chance of rain Thursday and Friday which will keep our temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Potential rainfall through Saturday evening

Drier air returns this weekend, with only a slight chance of rain Saturday and sunny skies Sunday warming us to near 90 degrees again. Rainfall accumulations will average half an inch to 1 inch south of I-20, where extreme and exceptional drought has developed. This will help to lower our wildfire danger but won’t be enough to bring any significant drought improvement.

Next week is looking warmer with highs in the low to mid-90s and fewer chances for rain.