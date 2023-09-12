SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will make slow and steady progress through the ArkLaTex over the next 48 hours. The rain will be lightly scattered today before we see an increase in rainfall tonight and tomorrow.

Current Futurecast Loop

Temperatures will be in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies at sunrise with scattered showers moving west to east across the I-30 corridor. This initial round of rain will likely dry up throughout the morning with the best chance for rain remaining in the northern ArkLaTex (northeast Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma).

The front will bring heat relief for many today as highs in the northern ArkLaTex will be in the low to mid-80s. Shreveport and surrounding areas will remain quite warm, near 90 degrees with a lower chance of rain today.

Tuesday expected high temperatures

The rain will increase tonight as the front moves thorugh the remainder of the region with the highest chance for rain shifting south into deep east Texas and Louisiana Wednesday. High temperatures will fall into the upper 70s and low 80s areawide Wednesday, with scattered showers and lingering clouds holding us in the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday. A few thunderstorms will be possible for the remainder of the week but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall accumulations will average a quarter to a half inch through Friday, with isolated amounts nearing an inch where any thunderstorms develop.

Potential rainfall through Friday evening

The rain will likely taper off this weekend which will be warm but pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We may return to near 90 degrees by early next week.