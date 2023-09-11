SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, ArkLaTex! It will be a warm start to the week, but it won’t get any worse than highs in the low 90s as a cold front arrives tomorrow bringing more heat relief and needed rain for the remainder of the week.

Expected high temperatures Monday

Warm with increasing clouds today: We’ll wake up to plenty of sun with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Humidity will remain low today with highs warming to near-average in the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be increasing clouds for much of the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest. I can’t rule out a late-day rain shower in the northern ArkLaTex before a higher chance of rain arrives in the upcoming days.

Current Futurecast Loop

The front will be moving thorugh the I-30 corridor Tuesday morning where showers may be ongoing early in the day, before the chance of rain moves south for the rest of us during the afternoon and evening. The front will stall over the region Wednesday and Thursday keeping the chance of scattered showers and isolated storms going each day Wednesday thorugh Friday. We will also be on the cooler side of the front as highs will be in the low to mid-80s for much of the week.

Potential rainfall through Sunday

How much rain? Not enough to wipe out the drought, but this may begin to chip away at some of the burn bans and wildfire danger that has been at critical levels over the past month. Areas of east Texas and Oklahoma may see 1 to 2 inches of rain through Friday, with less than an inch expected in much of Louisiana and Arkansas. The threat of severe weather is very low this week, but we can’t rule out some gusty winds and lightning from time to time.

We may dry out slightly over the weekend sending our highs into the upper 80s, but it looks like Fall is trying to take over as there are no 100-degree days in sight.