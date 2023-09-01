SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to September! This will be the month we finally get some relief from the summer heat as the month begins with an average high of 93 degrees but by the end of this month the average high dips to 85 degrees.

On cue, it feels amazing on this Friday morning, September 1st. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s around sunrise, some of the coolest temperatures we’ve had this summer. It remains very dry with extremely low humidity and the Fire Weather Warning has been expanded to now include most of our counties in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Continue to avoid outdoor burning.

The low humidity and dry air will allow our high temperatures to be on the hot side as most areas will reach the mid-90s this afternoon.

If you are heading out to the high school football fields tonight, we should have a great evening of weather for all games. If tailgating between 4-6 p.m. it will be in the 90s, but we should drop into the 80s for 7 p..m. kickoffs, and 4th quarter temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. The low humidity will make it feel great, so enjoy your time in the bleachers tonight.

Our humidity will rise like a rocket this weekend. An area of low pressure developing along the coast will move into the ArkLaTex tomorrow bringing a surge in humidity and setting the stage for a few days of rain. An isolated rain shower is possible Saturday, but the better chance for needed rain will arrive Sunday into Monday. Expect mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall accumulations will be a tenth of an inch to a half-inch in most areas, not enough to provide much drought relief. The rise in humidity will help to alleviate the fire danger,