Humidity and chance of rain to return this weekend

Our break from the humidity will come to an end this weekend. Expect several days with a chance of rain that will begin Sunday. Once the chance of rain ends, we could begin another period of triple-digit heat that begins late next week.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Temperatures to stay above normal: Friday morning much of the ArkLaTex experienced the coolest temperatures of the week with lows dipping into 50s and 60s. That will change this weekend as moisture quickly returns. Lows Saturday morning will begin in the 60s and low 70s and we will likely warm into the low to middle 70s by Sunday. Daytime highs will likely stay above normal, especially on Saturday. The weekend will begin with daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain returns starting Sunday: A disturbance that is now to the south of the ArkLaTex will move northwest into Texas during the weekend. All of the rain associated with this system is on its east side. Futurecast shows that some rain will be possible over the southeast half of the area on Saturday. I would consider this bonus rain if it does happen as most models keep our area totally dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We will see a partly cloudy sky Saturday night and a mix of sunshine and clouds on Sunday. All of the area will have a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm on Sunday. We will see a similar chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will likely decrease on Wednesday.

Rainfall totals could be disappointing: With several days of rain possible, you would think that we would put a dent in the developing drought conditions. During the past several days, models have been trending up in their rain projections. That trend has reversed itself. There is decent model agreement that all of the area will only receive a quarter of an inch or less. Obviously, there will be a scattered lucky few that get a bit more.

Friday night football forecast: High school football will return to all of the ArkLaTex this week. You couldn’t ask for better weather to kick things off. Expect a mostly clear sky this evening. Temperatures will be very warm at kick-off with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Fortunately, it will not be humid. That will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 70s to lower 80s during the evening. Enjoy!

More triple digits on the horizon: The upper-level ridge that has brought so much heat to the ArkLaTex this summer will return late next week. This will end any hope of rain. It will also bring back triple-digit temperatures as soon as Thursday. This heat will likely stick around through next weekend and possibly well into the following week. Let’s all hope that this is the last round of heat misery that we experience this summer.