SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered thunderstorms will return to mainly the northern ArkLaTex today, with on-and-off thunderstorm activity expected through Friday. A cold front will bring more rain late in the weekend into next week.

Current Futurecast Loop

Scattered storms to bring rain to I-30 corridor today: An area of low pressure is currently moving along the Red River between Texas and Oklahoma. This low will be responsible for the rounds of storms in the upcoming days. Rain is likely to develop in northeast Texas and Oklahoma around sunrise with a complex of storms moving across the I-30 corridor for much of the morning and into the afternoon. The chance for storms will be much lower along I-20 and points south towards Toledo Bend, but a rogue shower or storm can’t be ruled out in these areas.

The severe weather threat is low, but the storms may tap into some potential for damaging wind gusts, as the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the northern ArkLaTex in a ‘marginal risk’ severe weather outlook. This means widespread severe weather isn’t likely, but a severe storm or two can’t be ruled out.

Severe weather risk Wednesday

Most areas will dry out after the lunch hour, with partly cloudy, breezy, and warm weather to close out the day with highs in the 80s and 90s. You will notice the humidity is slightly higher today.

Expected high temperatures Wednesday

Thunderstorms return Thursday: We will likely have dry weather Thursday morning which will bring warmer temperatures in the low to mid-90s tomorrow. The heat and humidity and the passing area of low pressure will combine to bring some afternoon and evening storms to areas along and north of I-20. There will also be a ‘marginal risk’ of severe weather tomorrow due to the risk of high wind and hail.

Severe weather risk Thursday

The scattered storms will continue Friday with a late weekend cold front to follow: Expect another round of storms Friday but we should enter the weekend with drier air that will keep us hot and mainly dry Saturday.

A cold front will follow Sunday, which will increase the chance of rain late in the weekend into early next week. It looks possible that the northern ArkLaTex could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts over the next 7 days.