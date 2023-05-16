SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A weak cool front will pass through the ArkLaTex today bringing scattered afternoon thunderstorms, and some marginal heat and humidity relief in the upcoming days.

Tuesday afternoon expected high temperatures

A dry morning before scattered p.m. storms: If you’re an early riser temperatures will be in the upper 60s at sunrise under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The front is currently located near the I-30 corridor and moving south. As temperatures warm into the 80s this afternoon, and humidity builds ahead of the front, conditions will become favorable for scattered showers and storms to develop after 1 p.m.

Since the front will be approaching I-20 during the early afternoon, most of the afternoon and evening thunderstorms will develop in east Texas and Louisiana, with a lower chance for rain near and north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Current Futurecast Loop

Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe, but we have had storms bringing damaging downburst winds over the past week when we have not been outlined in the severe weather outlook. Lightning and brief heavy rain will accompany any storms.

Rainfall accumulations will be less than a half inch in most areas, but if you get under any storms for a prolonged period of time a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain may be possible.

Potential rainfall over the next 48 hours

A small drop in temperatures and humidity: Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s tonight as this front will scour out some of the humidity that has been present this month. This will keep our nights and mornings comfortable through the middle of the week. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-80s tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies, and likely dry weather in most areas of the ArkLaTex Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday night

Another front arrives late Friday: The heat and humidity will quickly return Friday ahead of a cold front that will settle into the region Friday night. A few late-day showers and storms will be possible Friday, with most of the rain ending by Saturday. There will likely be a window for severe weather late Friday afternoon into Friday night. Wind and hail will be the primary threats, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out with these late Spring setups.

Severe weather risk late Friday afternoon into Friday night

This weekend looks marvelous assuming the rain clears quickly Saturday. Lower humidity and lower temperatures, as highs will be slightly below average in the low 80s.