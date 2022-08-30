SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A lingering front will keep the ArkLaTex mostly cloudy today with scattered storms expected to impact some areas this afternoon.

Tuesday morning outlook

Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine through the morning which will warm our temperatures into the mid-80s by noon. The warm and humid air combined with the lingering cold front will bring a chance of scattered storms this afternoon. The highest chance for rain will be in east Texas where the storm coverage will increase by the early afternoon. A few of these storms will spill into Louisiana and Arkansas, but most areas near and north of I-30 will be dry today. No severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will be in the 80s for much of the day, but the areas that receive the most sunshine today and miss the rain will wind up in the low 90s. Areas that receive rain and see a few more clouds will be in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will remain very high with a light breeze out of the southwest at 5 miles per hour.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

We will continue to dry out Wednesday as it will be a partly cloudy day with highs returning to the low 90s in most locations. There will be a 20 percent chance of a spotty rain shower tomorrow.

An area of low pressure will develop across the ArkLaTex Thursday and Friday and this should boost our chance of rain on both days which will keep our highs in the 80s and low 90s.

Tropical air will arrive in the ArkLaTex this weekend further increasing our chance for rain and storms through Labor Day. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected over the next week which should continue to keep our temperatures below average.