SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another round of rain and thunderstorms will arrive in the ArkLaTex today. Expect drier and hotter weather on Saturday before a cold front brings more rain on Sunday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop over the Ouachita Mountains this morning with rain moving southeast across the ArkLaTex throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.

The highest chance for a.m. rainfall will be near the I-30 corridor. Severe weather is not expected but today’s storms may bring gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rain. The chance for these showers and isolated storms will push south into the I-20 corridor by the late morning or afternoon, but rain is less of a guarantee for the southern half of the ArkLaTex.

Temperatures will remain quite warm, and the air will feel muggy as humidity builds, expect highs in the 80s and low 90s.

Expected high temperatures Friday

Saturday will be dry and very hot. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s, and rain should be difficult to find, but a brief spotty shower can’t be ruled out. The weekend will end with more rainfall as a complex of storms will roll thorugh Sunday morning with some dry weather during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s on Sunday. There is a chance rain could pick up again Sunday afternoon into Monday as a cold front moves into the region so buyer beware, outdoor plans may be impacted by rain Sunday.

Severe weather potential Sunday into Sunday night

Cooler air will return Monday as rain continues early in the day with showers tapering off Monday afternoon. While the severe weather threat Sunday into Monday is low, a storm or two could bring hail or high wind if any storms redevelop Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the region in a ‘marginal risk’ to ‘slight risk’ outlook meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible.

Expected rainfall through Monday night

This pattern through Monday should bring us some much-needed rainfall as the northern ArkLaTex will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts. Accumulations will be an inch or less along and south of I-20. Enjoy the pleasant temperatures and lower humidity behind this front next week.